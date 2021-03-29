iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 581.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,665 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,702,000 after acquiring an additional 201,569 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after acquiring an additional 324,499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.97 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

