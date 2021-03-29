iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

IWF traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $241.71. 37,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $142.87 and a 52-week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

