iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Cut by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.00. 793,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,911,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.