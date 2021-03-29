iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Cut by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.00. 793,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,911,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

