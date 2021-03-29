iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.1% of IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $42,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.52. The stock had a trading volume of 351,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,911,045. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

