iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Paul John Balson

Paul John Balson boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Paul John Balson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paul John Balson’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.