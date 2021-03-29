iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.41. 2,881,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,911,045. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

