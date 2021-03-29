iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,540 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $558,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $244.62 and a one year high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

