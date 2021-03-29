Isiklar Coin Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $363,928.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.10 or 0.00622831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,935 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

