Israel Discount Bank of New York Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.0% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&T Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 17,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 89,745 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,284 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 83,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.30. 39,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,875. The company has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

