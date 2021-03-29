Israel Discount Bank of New York Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.00. The stock had a trading volume of 303,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.50. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $817.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.10.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

