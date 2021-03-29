Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $1.80 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.29. 29,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,986. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

