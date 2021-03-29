Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $2.24 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,760. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

