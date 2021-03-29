Israel Discount Bank of New York Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $207.72. The stock had a trading volume of 54,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $191.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

