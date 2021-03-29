Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Update

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. 18.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,064. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 million, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

