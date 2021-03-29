iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

