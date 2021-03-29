ITO Utility Token (IUT) Achieves Market Cap of $159,094.71

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 85.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded down 84.9% against the U.S. dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $159,094.71 and $1.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITO Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00058824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00217588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.96 or 0.00941991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00078753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029346 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.