ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.51

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 11981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.68.
The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%.
About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
