ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.51

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 11981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

