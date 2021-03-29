ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Oppenheimer

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

ITT opened at $90.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $90.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $3,458,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1,310.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

