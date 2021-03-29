J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

