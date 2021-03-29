Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $1,283,750.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,187. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

