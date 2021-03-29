Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,477 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $155.19 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.