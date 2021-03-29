Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 232,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.63. 5,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,278. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $128.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.23. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

