James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Buys £26,795 in Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Mark A. J. Cropper purchased 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,795 ($35,007.84).

Shares of James Cropper stock opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.85) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59. James Cropper PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 650 ($8.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,133.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93.

Get James Cropper alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Monday, January 18th.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.