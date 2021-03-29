James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,969. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $738.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.