James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Update

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 695,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,669. James River Group has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in James River Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in James River Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 208,384 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

