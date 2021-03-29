Jan du Plessis Sells 1,000,000 Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock traded up GBX 3.97 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 152.02 ($1.99). 9,358,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,743,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.55. The stock has a market cap of £15.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 155.35 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BT.A. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 160.33 ($2.09).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

