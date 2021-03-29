Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 9,099,702 Shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) by 28,974.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,131,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099,702 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 56.36% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares worth $161,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares by 31.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHAD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. 1,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.