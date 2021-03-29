Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 896,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,334,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.72% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after buying an additional 81,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after buying an additional 996,426 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,993,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the period.

BLV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

