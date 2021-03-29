Jane Street Group LLC Buys 198,638 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 219.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,638 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.58% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CQQQ traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,172. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.85. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

