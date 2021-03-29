Jane Street Group LLC Buys 417,836 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 4,413.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.49% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,712. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.