Jane Street Group LLC Buys 430,686 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 235.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,686 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.69% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $61,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.13. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,036. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16.

