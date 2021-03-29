Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $21,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.10. 313,375 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

