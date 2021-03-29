Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 139.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,829 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $94,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.91. 67,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,967. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.