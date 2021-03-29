Jane Street Group LLC Has $16.97 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 837.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,946 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ormat Technologies worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORA. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

