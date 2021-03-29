Jane Street Group LLC Has $19.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597,019 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.53% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $19,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,697,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.49. 4,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.03. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $177.71.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

