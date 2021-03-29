Jane Street Group LLC Has $226.81 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 7,068.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,683,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Jane Street Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $226,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 12,033.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

BBEU stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 206,629 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42.

