Jane Street Group LLC Has $24.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.21% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $24,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.86. 123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,419. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.