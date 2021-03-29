Jane Street Group LLC Has $34.99 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,932 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $34,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,122. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average of $92.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

