Jane Street Group LLC Has $35.59 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $35,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $7,833,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $71.90. 51,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,724. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $73.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.