Jane Street Group LLC Has $43.81 Million Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,988 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.51% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $43,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 515,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 121,374 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,446,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,162,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,110 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average is $119.55. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

