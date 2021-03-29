Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 289.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 288,565 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $43,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 105,486 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $100.46. 55,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,178. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $93.74 and a 52 week high of $113.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

