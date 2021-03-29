Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,483 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $30,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 817,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.