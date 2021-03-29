Jane Street Group LLC Invests $33.02 Million in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,127,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,020,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

FNDF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.12. 2,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,247. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55.

