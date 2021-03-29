Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,323,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,181,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.11% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.54. 7,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,040. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

