Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 90,234 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6,193.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.32. 25,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average of $201.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.