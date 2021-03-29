Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.18% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $80,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

LMBS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,105. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

