Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $17,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $1,708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

