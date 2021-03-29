Jane Street Group LLC Sells 207,089 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $52,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $676,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,848. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

