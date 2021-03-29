Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,101,949 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101,949 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $126,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $383,627,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $227,122,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.70. 22,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,041. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

