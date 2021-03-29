Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,160,198 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.52% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $23,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.